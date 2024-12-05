Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 43,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 53,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUMO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Friday, November 8th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Lumos Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lumos Pharma stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Free Report) by 2,380.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714,500 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 9.17% of Lumos Pharma worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products and therapies for people with rare diseases. Its primary product candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

