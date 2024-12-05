LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.70.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 125.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $77.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $77.38 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.58%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

