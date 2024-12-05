Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

MGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Magna International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

Shares of MGA opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.32.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,627,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,810,000 after purchasing an additional 18,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,799,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Magna International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,040,000. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Magna International in the 3rd quarter worth $40,710,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Magna International by 117,113.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 84,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 84,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

