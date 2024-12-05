MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.96, but opened at $27.16. MARA shares last traded at $26.99, with a volume of 21,121,925 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MARA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MARA in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MARA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

MARA Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 5.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average of $19.13.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MARA

In other news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $330,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,029,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,187,010.60. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay P. Leupp sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $203,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,104.40. This represents a 4.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,622 shares of company stock worth $2,906,197 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MARA by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,157,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,115,000 after purchasing an additional 378,542 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MARA by 261.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,236,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,472 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MARA by 8.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,086,000 after purchasing an additional 217,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MARA by 186.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MARA by 2.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,391,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,577,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

