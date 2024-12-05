Mark Ragosa Sells 8,969 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Ragosa sold 8,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $192,385.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,449.10. The trade was a 28.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Ragosa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, December 5th, Mark Ragosa sold 1,123 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $23,863.75.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KNSA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.98. The stock had a trading volume of 218,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -149.86 and a beta of 0.27. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $28.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.17). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $112.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,981,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,833,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,894,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,334,000 after buying an additional 836,210 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,419,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,165,000 after buying an additional 223,094 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 755,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,874,000 after buying an additional 108,102 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 36,925.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,413,000 after acquiring an additional 694,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.