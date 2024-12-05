Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $185,000 in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 20.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Thomas P. Trutna sold 2,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $30,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,801.40. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Juran sold 2,060 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $30,199.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,341,407 shares in the company, valued at $19,665,026.62. This represents a 0.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,046 shares of company stock worth $432,050. 23.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $414.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

