Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New Investment in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 27.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 42.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 7.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Price Performance

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $56.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.15. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $58.88.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $169.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Insider Transactions at FB Financial

In related news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 5,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $291,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,421.16. The trade was a 8.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.58 per share, for a total transaction of $74,370.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,892,341 shares in the company, valued at $540,042,266.78. This represents a 0.01 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $658,460 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FBK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Hovde Group cut shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

