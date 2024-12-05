Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases New Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,484,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,543,000 after purchasing an additional 162,477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,280,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,177,000 after purchasing an additional 237,888 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,278,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,072,000 after purchasing an additional 414,748 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,640,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,634,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,764,000 after purchasing an additional 149,517 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,026.90. This trade represents a 22.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,577,950. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Price Performance

HSIC stock opened at $74.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.67 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.76 and its 200 day moving average is $69.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

