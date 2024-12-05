Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Citigroup

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $91.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MRVL. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.92.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $118.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a PE ratio of -106.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $12,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 694,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,906,203.50. This trade represents a 17.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $110,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,255,194.11. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,899,260. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 26.5% during the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 52,365 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $16,435,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,261,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,247,000 after purchasing an additional 66,654 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $932,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 254.6% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 23,678 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

