Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,460 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.5% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $36,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 405,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $200,184,000 after acquiring an additional 18,555 shares in the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 109,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,918,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 74,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,808,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 21.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. This represents a 21.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $521.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $404.32 and a 1 year high of $535.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 178.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.