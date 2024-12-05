Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CEO Raymond J. Pittman Sells 358,607 Shares

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 358,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $1,696,211.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,176,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,753,619.93. The trade was a 7.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Matterport Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Matterport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.06.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Matterport had a negative net margin of 157.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $43.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Matterport’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport
Matterport Company Profile
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Matterport
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.