Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CEO Raymond J. Pittman Sells 358,607 Shares

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 358,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $1,696,211.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,176,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,753,619.93. The trade was a 7.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Matterport Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Matterport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Matterport had a negative net margin of 157.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $43.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Matterport’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

Matterport Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matterport by 7.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,534,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,410,000 after buying an additional 471,641 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Matterport by 325.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 452,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 346,434 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter worth about $3,322,000. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP raised its position in Matterport by 112.1% in the third quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 2,071,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,879 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Matterport by 12.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 110,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the period. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

