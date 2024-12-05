Maven Securities LTD Acquires New Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FERG. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.38.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $222.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $171.90 and a fifty-two week high of $225.63.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.05%.

In related news, CMO Victoria Morrissey sold 1,468 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total transaction of $295,361.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,246. The trade was a 22.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian T. Graham sold 5,778 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total value of $1,162,938.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,141.26. The trade was a 49.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,313 shares of company stock worth $2,477,901 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

