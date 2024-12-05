Maven Securities LTD Invests $1.05 Million in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,190 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMC. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 4,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 289,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,498,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $285.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $210.85 and a twelve month high of $298.31. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.75.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.02%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.92.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

