Maven Securities LTD Reduces Stock Position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Maven Securities LTD lessened its stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SN. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter worth approximately $17,826,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 51.7% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 118,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,831,000 after buying an additional 40,220 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter worth approximately $4,402,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter worth approximately $1,991,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter worth approximately $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SN stock opened at $105.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SharkNinja, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $112.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.23.

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SN. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.39.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

