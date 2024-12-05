McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,489 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $96,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Spring Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 847 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,768 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.64.

McDonald's Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $295.08 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.90. The stock has a market cap of $211.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.61 and a 200-day moving average of $279.44.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

Insider Activity at McDonald's

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This represents a 19.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $321,325.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,366.30. This represents a 9.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,099 shares of company stock valued at $10,273,786 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

