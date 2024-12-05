Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Shares Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $84.37 and last traded at $84.75. 1,450,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,245,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.32.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $108.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Medtronic by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $25,643,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $9,486,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 6.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 689,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $62,042,000 after buying an additional 42,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,682 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,019,000 after buying an additional 21,995 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

