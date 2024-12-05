Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $85.50 and last traded at $85.62. 648,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,251,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.27.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $109.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $27,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

