Michael Chi Sells 2,054 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $68,932.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,821.32. This represents a 1.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Chi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 25th, Michael Chi sold 17,304 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $380,688.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $166,500.00.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

NYSE:HIMS opened at $33.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average is $20.18. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 77.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $401.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Hims & Hers Health's quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. Bank of America downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Imperial Capital downgraded Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth $604,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth $5,531,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 17.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth $634,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at $6,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Articles

