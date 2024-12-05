MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $406.00, but opened at $440.12. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $429.99, with a volume of 8,073,730 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Maxim Group increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.12 and a beta of 3.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.29.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($8.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total transaction of $1,465,755.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,372. This represents a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total value of $14,479,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,514.70. This trade represents a 90.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,259,177. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 373.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 21.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 49.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 26.2% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

