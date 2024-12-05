Millburn Ridgefield Corp Acquires Shares of 3,004 MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,491,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,049,000 after acquiring an additional 563,424 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,048,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,530 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,158,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,371,000 after acquiring an additional 977,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,082,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,080,000 after acquiring an additional 101,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,782,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,859,000 after acquiring an additional 33,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

MDU Resources Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $30.52.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.17 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.92%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

