Millburn Ridgefield Corp Buys 324 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 90.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 250.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 56.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $270,245.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,485.83. The trade was a 13.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.49. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $68.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. FMC had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FMC

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.