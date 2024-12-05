Millburn Ridgefield Corp Buys Shares of 2,205 UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 0.8% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 0.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 24.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 7.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of UGI by 2.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on UGI in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

NYSE UGI opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $30.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. UGI’s payout ratio is 120.97%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

