Millburn Ridgefield Corp Makes New $59,000 Investment in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,011 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 414.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 27.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 25.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter worth $100,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $84.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.05. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $84.97.

Primoris Services Increases Dividend

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.20. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Primoris Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Primoris Services from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Primoris Services from $51.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Primoris Services from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Insider Transactions at Primoris Services

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $1,351,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,771,288.05. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Lee King sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $152,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,782.52. The trade was a 7.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,409 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,428 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

