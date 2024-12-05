Millburn Ridgefield Corp Takes Position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,742 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,146,000 after buying an additional 356,134 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,571,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Navigator by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 898,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Navigator by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 107,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 14.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,546,000 after purchasing an additional 83,344 shares during the period. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Navigator from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Navigator Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NVGS opened at $15.45 on Thursday. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Navigator’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

