Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lessened its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 18,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

American States Water Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $82.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American States Water has a 1-year low of $66.03 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.51.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $161.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.4655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 62.63%.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

