Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCB opened at $81.80 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.12 and a fifty-two week high of $82.52. The company has a market cap of $977.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.95.

Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

