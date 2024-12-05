Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $459.45 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $396.07 and a 52-week high of $487.49. The stock has a market cap of $218.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $466.07 and its 200 day moving average is $454.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,996. This trade represents a 36.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

