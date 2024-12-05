MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CFO Sells $571,964.30 in Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Correia sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $571,964.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,507,639.23. The trade was a 3.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Richard Correia also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 29th, Richard Correia sold 6,982 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $630,963.34.
- On Thursday, November 7th, Richard Correia sold 5,296 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $317,760.00.
MoneyLion Stock Up 3.7 %
MoneyLion stock opened at $89.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $988.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.86 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.54 and its 200 day moving average is $62.67. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $106.82.
Several research firms have recently commented on ML. Oppenheimer raised shares of MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Capmk raised shares of MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.86.
MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.
