MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CFO Sells $571,964.30 in Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Correia sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $571,964.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,507,639.23. The trade was a 3.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard Correia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Richard Correia sold 6,982 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $630,963.34.

On Thursday, November 7th, Richard Correia sold 5,296 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $317,760.00.

MoneyLion Stock Up 3.7 %

MoneyLion stock opened at $89.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $988.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.86 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.54 and its 200 day moving average is $62.67. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $106.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyLion

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 500.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 16,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 24.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 240,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,675,000 after purchasing an additional 46,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 2,060.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 98,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the second quarter worth about $1,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ML. Oppenheimer raised shares of MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Capmk raised shares of MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.86.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

