MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $400.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $315.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on MongoDB from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.96.

MongoDB stock opened at $341.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.59 and its 200-day moving average is $270.27. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $212.74 and a 12 month high of $509.62.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,131,006 shares in the company, valued at $289,820,287.50. The trade was a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total value of $282,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,041.58. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,600 shares of company stock worth $7,538,819. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 351.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,840,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in MongoDB by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

