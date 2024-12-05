Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (CAF) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.33 on December 27th

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3272 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 62.5% per year over the last three years.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Price Performance

Shares of CAF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,742. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $16.11.

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

