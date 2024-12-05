Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MRVL. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.92.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Shares of MRVL opened at $118.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a PE ratio of -106.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $119.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.62%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,823,637.88. This represents a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $110,805.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,255,194.11. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 267,000 shares of company stock worth $20,899,260. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 74.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

