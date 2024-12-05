Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Buys C$39,600.00 in Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Morguard Corporation purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,600.00.

Morguard Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Morguard Corporation purchased 17,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Morguard Corporation purchased 7,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,028.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Morguard Corporation purchased 1,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,600.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Morguard Corporation purchased 2,800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,540.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Morguard Corporation purchased 33,300 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$184,405.41.

On Monday, November 18th, Morguard Corporation purchased 16,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,750.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Morguard Corporation bought 8,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,360.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Morguard Corporation bought 9,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,227.30.

On Thursday, October 17th, Morguard Corporation bought 39,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$226,297.84.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Morguard Corporation bought 4,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,675.20.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Performance

Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock remained flat at C$5.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,913. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.46. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.81. The firm has a market cap of C$353.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

