Morse Asset Management Inc Invests $119,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,886,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,186,000 after buying an additional 695,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,174,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,858,000 after buying an additional 523,315 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 434,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,532,000 after buying an additional 171,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 23,627.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,580,000 after buying an additional 169,878 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $740,814.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,596.20. This trade represents a 22.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LHX opened at $240.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.54. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.34 and a 12 month high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.67.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

