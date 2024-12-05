Morse Asset Management Inc Makes New $42,000 Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SOXX opened at $222.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.96. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $167.72 and a 12-month high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.