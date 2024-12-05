Morse Asset Management Inc Makes New $462,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $240.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.48 and a 200 day moving average of $216.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.39 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

