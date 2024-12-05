Morse Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 70.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth about $89,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 37.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 22.2% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VC stock opened at $95.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.78. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $86.27 and a 1-year high of $131.70.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.37. Visteon had a return on equity of 46.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.57.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

