Morse Asset Management Inc Purchases New Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,253,664,000 after purchasing an additional 361,416 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 311.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,319,000 after acquiring an additional 141,277 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,947.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,826,000 after acquiring an additional 136,391 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 92,842.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 123,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,281,000 after acquiring an additional 123,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14,315.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 101,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,223,000 after acquiring an additional 101,211 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $581.63 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.71 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $775.72 and a 200 day moving average of $814.78.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.36, for a total value of $2,270,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,178 shares in the company, valued at $53,754,928.08. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total value of $10,225,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,518,400.11. This represents a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,600 shares of company stock worth $15,653,021. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Loop Capital raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $994.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $840.36.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

