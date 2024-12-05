Morse Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 5,240 The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,114,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 49,134 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,904,000 after acquiring an additional 590,099 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 22,969 shares during the period. Kore Advisors LP boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Advisors LP now owns 555,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 403,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 19,523 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GEO shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on The GEO Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on The GEO Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded The GEO Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

The GEO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 100.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

