Morse Asset Management Inc Takes $84,000 Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 58.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the third quarter valued at $65,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CRS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

CRS opened at $194.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.54 and a 200 day moving average of $140.52. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $198.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $717.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.96 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.05%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 17.82%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.