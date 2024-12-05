Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Zscaler by 895.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 146.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 21.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Zscaler by 22.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 17.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Zscaler to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.84.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $1,392,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,408.70. This represents a 23.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 8,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $1,448,172.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,701,505.04. The trade was a 3.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $206.36 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.15.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

