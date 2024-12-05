Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 571 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,273,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,811,000 after buying an additional 126,613 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,944,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,620,000 after buying an additional 331,808 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,486,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,487,000 after buying an additional 138,700 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,024,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,988,000 after buying an additional 46,746 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,632,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,878,000 after buying an additional 1,097,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.96.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $165.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.72 and its 200-day moving average is $122.09. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $98.80 and a one year high of $166.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $16,438,489.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 336,165 shares in the company, valued at $43,476,219.45. The trade was a 27.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 4,244 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $572,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 179,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,545. This represents a 2.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 541,491 shares of company stock worth $68,927,496 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.