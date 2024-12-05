Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 276 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SiTime worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 281.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the second quarter worth $258,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 70.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 13,421 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 59.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the second quarter worth $259,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SiTime alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SITM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on SiTime from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

SiTime Stock Performance

NASDAQ SITM opened at $223.42 on Thursday. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $229.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.03.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 53.55%. The business had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,621,340. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $129,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,005,440. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,516 shares of company stock worth $6,599,428. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.