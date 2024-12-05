Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 46 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 1,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 308,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded EPAM Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.20.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

EPAM stock opened at $241.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.49. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $317.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.71.

EPAM Systems announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,132. This represents a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Further Reading

