Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8,500 ($108.01) and last traded at GBX 8,500 ($108.01), with a volume of 65 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,800 ($111.82).
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,943.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9,336.68. The company has a market cap of £343.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1,193.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 121.68.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a GBX 250 ($3.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. Mountview Estates’s payout ratio is 7,544.58%.
Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.
