Mytilineos (OTCMKTS:MYTHY) Trading Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Mytilineos S.A. (OTCMKTS:MYTHY – Get Free Report) rose 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $32.40. Approximately 584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.07.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average is $37.27.
Mytilineos SA operates in metallurgy, sustainable engineering solution, renewables and storage development, and power and gas sectors in Greece, the European Union, Hellas, and internationally. The company engages in the development and contract of solar and energy storage projects. It is involved in contract of specialized large-scale integrated turn-key projects; and provision of photovoltaic construction; and environmental solutions for water and waste management, pollution prevention, energy, and air emissions.
