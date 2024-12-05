nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $539.0-541.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.63 million. nCino also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.18-0.19 EPS.

nCino Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. nCino has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.40, a PEG ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.59.

NCNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.31.

In other nCino news, insider Sean Desmond sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $1,043,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 341,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,874,337.47. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,201 shares in the company, valued at $8,482,537.50. The trade was a 4.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,235,029 shares of company stock worth $117,599,204 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

