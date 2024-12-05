Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock Price Up 14.4% – Time to Buy?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 14.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.45. Approximately 19,107,493 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 6,257,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

Nebius Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.46.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

