Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $950.00 at Evercore ISI

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $775.00 to $950.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $840.00 target price (up from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $775.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $911.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $389.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $784.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $706.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $915.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. Research analysts predict that Netflix will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,392 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,184,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,490,250. The trade was a 25.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,212.40. This represents a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,155 shares of company stock valued at $159,682,799. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in Netflix by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,746 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

