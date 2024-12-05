NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 472,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 301,480 shares.The stock last traded at $17.95 and had previously closed at $18.27.

NAMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NewAmsterdam Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.56.

In other news, major shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 8,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $213,420.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,812,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,537,065.66. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 45,000 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $707,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,307. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAMS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 2,469.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,813.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

