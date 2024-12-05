NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Bought by Redwood Grove Capital LLC

Redwood Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 982,235 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,436 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners comprises 7.4% of Redwood Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Redwood Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $27,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. M&G PLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 19.3% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 3,062,083 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $85,738,000 after acquiring an additional 496,383 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $16,186,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 158.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 255,754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 156,774 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2,514.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 98,142 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 94,388 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,881 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $19,127,000 after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.33. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.25 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a $0.9175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.39%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, October 4th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NextEra Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

